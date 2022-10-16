Haitian Singer Mikaben Dies After Collapsing on Stage During Concert in Paris

Celebrated Haitian musician Mikaben has died after collapsing on stage during a concert in Paris, France.

The acclaimed artist -- whose real name is Michael Benjamin -- was performing at the 20,000-seat Accor Arena as a guest of the Haitian group Carimi.

As he was exiting the stage, Mikaben suddenly collapsed to the shock of fans in the audience and was rushed to be seen by emergency services.

Accor Arena confirmed the news of his death on Sunday, sharing a statement to Twitter. The statement, written in French, explained that Mikaben "died after suffering a malaise on stage, despite the efforts of emergency services."

Audience members shared videos of the shocking moment to social media, which showed Mikaben performing before stopping unexpectedly and beginning to make his way to the back of the stage before falling to the floor.

Mikaben, son of iconic singer Lionel Benjamin, was born Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince in 1981. He established his career and garnered acclaim as a generational talent.

His wife, Vanessa, who is pregnant with their third child, shared her appreciation for prayers and asked for privacy while she grieves her loss.