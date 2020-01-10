Half Baked Harvest x Etsy: Shop Chic Essentials for Holiday Entertaining

Just in time for the holidays, Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest has teamed up with Etsy for a chic, festive line of holiday entertaining must-haves. The blogger partnered with 12 Etsy artisans to co-create a range of handcrafted decor, cookware and hosting essentials, all boasting the rustic, homey aesthetic of the blog.

The Half Baked Harvest x Etsy collection is filled with gorgeous home and kitchen buys that are great either for the host or for gift giving. Highlights from the range include a minimalist linen apron, an adorable mommy-and-me rolling pin set, ceramic ornaments, and hand-painted measuring spoons.

Be sure to check out more Etsy collaborations with celebs and influencers such as Tan France, Tia Mowry and JoJo Fletcher.

Shop the entire Half Baked Harvest collection at Etsy and browse through ET Style's favorite picks below.