Halle Berry Reveals She Burned Her Razzie Award for Worst Actress After Showing Up to Accept It

Halle Berry isn't worried about taking herself too seriously. The actress recently revealed why she was so game when it came to her 2005 Razzie Award, and what she did with if after accepting the "honor."

Berry recently sat down to look back at her career in a video for Vanity Fair, and she recalled winning a Razzie Award for Worst Actress for her performance in the much-maligned 2004 comic book movie Catwoman.

"I went to the Razzie [Awards] because I feel like we all take ourselves so seriously," Berry explained.

The Razzies -- which annually recognizes the worst of the year in cinematic blunders -- is not something many actors or filmmakers typically have a fondness for.

However, Berry flipped the script by showing up to that year's ceremony in person to accept the award, and delivered a spot-on parody of the tearful acceptance speech she delivered at the Oscars when she earned the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Monster's Ball in 2002.

"If we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we somehow are made to feel like we're somehow better than everybody else, but we're really not," Berry shared. "You were just chosen that year by your peers, and you were acknowledged for doing what they considered stellar work. But are you better than the next person who didn't get that award? No, not at all."

"If you find yourself face to face with a Razzie, does that mean you're the worst actor there ever was? Probably not," she continued. "You just got the piss taken out on you that year by a group of people that can."

Berry explained that she decided to "take it all in jest, and not take myself too seriously."

"If I can show up to collect an Oscar when you're honoring me, I can certainly show up to collect a Razzie when you say, 'Good try, but do better.' She continued. "I always learned that if you can't be a good loser, then you don't deserve to be a good winner."

"So I went there and made fun of myself. I had a great time and then I set that thing on fire," she added with a laugh. "That's what I did!"

Similarly to Berry, in 2010, Sandra Bullock also accepted her Razzie Awards in person after she took home the award the awards for Worst Actress for her role in All About Steve.

The following night after the Razzies ceremony, Bullock attended the Oscars where she then won the Academy Award for her role in The Blind Side.