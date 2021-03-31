Halle Berry, Selena Gomez, Gabrielle Union and More Sign Open Letter Support Trans Women and Girls

Halle Berry, Selena Gomez, Gabrielle Union and more are sending their support to trans women and girls. The stars are among over 440 signatories of an open letter supporting the community, in observance of Women’s History Month and Transgender Day of Visibility.

Gloria Steinem, Regina King, Chelsea Clinton, Bella Hadid, Janelle Monáe, Patricia Arquette, Laverne Cox, Julianne Moore, Megan Rapinoe, Brie Larson, Cynthia Erivo, Judith Light, Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne, Senator Sarah McBride, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Alicia Garza, Lena Waithe, Sarah Paulson, Alison Brie, Alyssa Milano, Lilly Singh, Ilana Glazer, America Ferrera, Mj Rodriguez, Kat Graham, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, Geena Rocero, Peppermint, Tegan & Sara, Beanie Feldstein, Barbara Smith, Melissa Etheridge, Ashlyn Harris & Ali Krieger, Lena Dunham, Amiyah Scott, Tatiana Maslany, Tess Holliday, Sarah Kate Ellis, Anna Wintour and many more have also signed the letter, as "feminist leaders in advocacy, business, entertainment, media, politics, and social justice who stand as, with, and for transgender and nonbinary people."

"Trans women and girls have been an integral part of the fight for gender liberation. We uphold that truth and denounce the ongoing anti-transgender rhetoric and efforts we witness in various industries," the letter -- organized by GLAAD and Raquel Willis -- states.

We acknowledge with clarity and strength that transgender women are women and that transgender girls are girls. And we believe that honoring the diversity of women’s experiences is a strength, not a detriment to the feminist cause," it continues. "All of us deserve the same access, freedoms, and opportunities. We deserve equal access to education, employment, healthcare, housing, recreation, and public accommodations. And we must respect each person’s right to bodily autonomy and self-determination."

The letter advocates for the end of "the long history of assaults" against trans women and girls, including recent anti-trans legislation. It also draws attention to the epidemic of murder and violence plaguing Black and Latinx trans women. "2020 was the deadliest year on record for the transgender community, seeing more than 44 killings, and, so far, there have been at least nine deaths reported this year," it notes.

"We all must fight against the unnecessary and unethical barriers placed on trans women and girls by lawmakers and those who co-opt the feminist label in the name of division and hatred," the letter concludes. "Our feminism must be unapologetically expansive so that we can leave the door open for future generations."

GLAAD is welcoming other women and non-binary people to support the letter by signing on at

www.glaad.org/tdovlettersign.