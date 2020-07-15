Hallmark's 'Chesapeake Shores' Renewed for Season 5: All the Details

Chesapeake Shores is coming back!

Hallmark Channel has ordered a fifth season of the multi-generational family drama led by Jesse Metcalfe and Meghan Ory, ET can reveal. The upcoming season will consist of 10 episodes and is expected to premiere in summer 2021, where it will return to its regular Sunday night time slot.

Though production dates are still in flux, filming will resume next year.

“Chesapeake Shores has been such a fulfilling, creative journey for me and a bona fide hit for the Hallmark Channel, as well as finding new audiences around the world," Metcalfe exclusively tells ET. "Our superfans call themselves 'Chessies,' and I know how invested they are in these characters. That’s why I’m excited to let them know that we’ll be back with all new episodes next summer.”

Chesapeake Shores centers on the O'Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby O’Brien (Ory), a high-powered career woman and divorced mother of two, and Abby’s rekindled relationship with her high school sweetheart, successful singer-songwriter Trace Riley (Metcalfe). In the recent season 4 finale, which aired last September, Abby and Trace seemingly got back together after spending the season apart and entertaining new love interests.

“Over the past four seasons, viewers have devotedly followed the journey of Trace and the O’Briens, as they have learned to overcome their differences to find strength in family and in love,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President of Programming and Network Publicity at Crown Media Family Networks, in a statement. “Chesapeake Shores' compelling stories have been consistently made real by one of the best casts on television today. We are excited for their return and for viewers to experience a new chapter for these characters.”

Based on the Sherryl Woods novels, Chesapeake Shores also stars Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis.

ET's Deidre Behar sat down with Metcalfe ahead of the fourth season last August, where the actor opened up about why the series has struck a chord with its fanbase.

“I think with Chesapeake Shores, we're trying to tell a very grounded, real story and I think sometimes the Hallmarkies tend to live in this utopian world and that's just not the story we're telling here,” he said. “We're telling a story about real life. There's ebbs and flows in real life and things are not always perfect but if something is meant to be, then it will be.”

For more on Metcalfe's sit-down, watch ET's exclusive interview below.

