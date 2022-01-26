'Halloween': Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis Share are Back on Set for Final Film

Filming for the final installment in the Halloween franchise is underway.

Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram Wednesday to share a snap of her and her Halloween Ends co-stars, Kyle Richards and Andi Matichak, on set of the final film.

In the pic, the group is sat at a bar, somewhere in Haddonfield, Illinois, the infamous town where Michael Meyers has continued to haunt them for over four decades.

"TOGETHER TILL THE END! LINDSEY• LAURIE• ALLYSON • 10🔪14🔪2022 @andimatichak @kylerichards18 @halloweenmovie @blumhouse @universalpictures @miramax. 📷 @ryangreenpictures," Curtis captioned the pic of the trio, dressed in character, each of whom reposted the epic shot on their Instagram pages.

The photo signals that not only has filming started on the final chapter of the David Gordon-directed trilogy, but that all three actresses are back to close out the Halloween saga.

Halloween Kills, the highly anticipated horror sequel to 2018's Halloween, was delayed a full year due to the global pandemic, pushing Halloween Ends even further, to October 2022.

The installment picked up 40 years following the original Halloween, while Kills continues the re-established timeline featuring Curtis as Laurie Strode, who is tormented and hunted by the menacing murderer The Shape, a.k.a. Michael Myers (played both by James Jude Courtney and original actor Nick Castle).

The film includes other original characters including Sheriff Leigh Brackett (Charles Cyphers) and Nurse Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens), as well as Tommy Doyle and Lindsey Wallace (Richards), the young children Laurie babysat during her first encounter with The Shape and Laurie's granddaughter, Allyson (Matichak).

Richards, who appeared in Kills, called appearing in the movie "an honor." "I'm just so honored to be a part of such an iconic film that has been around for, is it 30, 40 years now," Richards told ET ahead of the sequel's premiere. "I'm just so proud to be back doing what I love so much, which is my first love, acting, and I could not be happier and more honored to be a part of this film."

As far reuniting with the group, Curtis told ET the moment was nostalgic.

"It's nostalgia, but it's nostalgia based on trauma," Curtis quipped. "It's exciting to see people in the new movie, we have Kyle Richards, we have Charles Cyphers we have Nancy Stephens -- these are actors that are in the original movie."

Halloween Ends is set to hit theaters Oct. 14.