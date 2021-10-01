Halyna Hutchins' Husband Says Alec Baldwin Is Being 'Very Supportive' After Fatal Prop Gun Shooting

Halyna Hutchins' husband, Matthew, has spoken out following the loss of the cinematographer, after her tragic death on Thursday. Halyna died on the set of the film Rust after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun.

The incident left Halyna dead and director Joel Souza injured.

Matthew told the Daily Mail, "I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive."

Baldwin himself tweeted about the incident on Friday, writing, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Halyna and Matthew shared an 8-year-old son, Andros.

"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation," Matthew told Insider.

"I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic," he said. "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."

Halyna, 42, was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque after the incident, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department previously confirmed to ET. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the hospital.

Souza, meanwhile, was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center in Santa Fe, and has since been released.

It's unclear how the incident occurred or the circumstances surrounding the discharging of the prop gun.

"This investigation remains open and active," the Sheriff’s Department told ET. "No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."

Innovative Artists, Halyna's agency, said in a statement to ET, "Halyna Hutchins was a ray of light. Always smiling, always hopeful. She decided early on she would take the craft of cinematography by storm and the last couple of years proved she was well on her way. Her talent was immense, only surpassed by the love she had for her family. All those in her orbit knew what was coming; a star director of photography, who would be a force to be reckoned with. All of us at Innovative Artists are heartbroken. We mourn for her family and we hope this tragedy will reveal new lessons for how to better ensure safety for every crew member on set.”