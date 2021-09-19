'Hamilton' Cast Celebrates Broadway Reopening During Emmys Win

Look around, look around!

Hamiltontook home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) during Sunday's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. A number of the members from the cast were in attendance to accept the trophy, excited for their major win and celebrating Broadway's return.

"Thank you, Disney, and thank you RadicalMedia, for making Hamilton one of the television events that brought people back together last year when we were separate and alone," Renée Elise Goldsberry said on stage. "Thank you to the Television Academy. To us, this award represents the synergy between the medium of television and theater."

"What a gift we can be to each other. What a gift you gave us last year when we were dark and dispersed. Television provided the platform for us to come together to put on a show," she continued. "On behalf of Lin-Manuel Miranda and all of the companies off Broadway and on, we say to you, look around, look around! The curtains are going back up. And the lights are coming back on. Thank you, thank you."

The night was special as it's been over five years since the cast was onstage at the Tonys winning for Best Musical.

Hamilton was up against Bo Burnham: Inside,David Byrne's American Utopia,8:46 - Dave Chappelle,Friends: The Reunion and A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.

While backstage, ET's Lauren Zima asked the Hamilton crew where Miranda was.

"He loves me and he wanted me to have a moment to shine," Goldsberry joked. "No, seriously, I believe Lin-Manuel Miranda is finishing his movie and I think they just opened seven companies of Hamilton around the world. They are very busy in the business of putting theater back up and we're so grateful to him."

As for how they were going to celebrate with the creator, Phillipa Soo said, "We just had a FaceTime with him in the golf cart on the way from the ceremony over to here where we are speaking to you…It's almost like he's here…But we do miss him!"

One thing's for sure, thewhole team said they were "so grateful to him" and what Hamilton "was able to do last year."

Meanwhile, director Thomas Kail also replied "from your mouth," when ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier told them that they wanted a Hamilton movie next after their Emmy win.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+.