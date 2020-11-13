Hannah Brown Reveals She's Dating Again After 'The Bachelorette'

Hannah Brown is back in the dating pool. The former Bachelorette revealed on her YouTube channel on Wednesday that she's started dating again.

As Hannah shared with her followers, she signed up for a dating app and had matched up with four guys she was planning to go on dates with. "I haven't been on a date since the show," she confessed. "So, this is a big deal right now."

"I'm just putting myself out there. I'm like, 'This is the time to have some good old masked fun," she added. "There's no pressure for anything because of the world that we live in right now. I mean, I'm not going to start just macking on you. I don't know you. So, it just kind of gives that good boundary that I'm in full support of in this time in my life."

Hannah's first date was a double date with a friend, and the group played paddle tennis. She offered fans an update mid-date, revealing that she wasn't feeling it, so afterwards, she went out with another guy, to go skateboarding. Still, there wasn't that "spark."

"He's still an attractive guy, very smart... It's not there, and I definitely think that spark can grow sometimes, but it has to be a little spark," she explained. "I just turned on my boom box and listened to music and skated in circles and it was so fun. The skating is fun because if it's not going good, you can turn on the boom box and skate."

The other factor Hannah is dealing with in her post-Bachelorette dating life is people knowing her story before she has a chance to tell it. "This guy was like, 'I know all about you,'" she revealed, adding that she "respected that more" than the first man, who pretended he didn't know a lot about Brown, but actually did.

Date three for the former Miss Alabama USA was also not her future husband, but she had some "great Chilean sea bass." "Three strikes, I'm out, but I have another at bat next inning," Hannah declared.

Fans will remember the dramatic way things ended for Hannah on The Bachelorette last year. She got engaged to Jed Wyatt on her finale, only to end her engagement with him weeks later, finding out he had a girlfriend back home. On After the Final Rose, she asked out her runner up, Tyler Cameron, and they spent the night together soon after. However, things fizzled out.

Hannah and Tyler reunited earlier this year, and even quarantined for weeks together in Florida. They didn't end their time together on the best terms, and hashed it out on her YouTube channel last month.

"Everyone thought that we were in love," Hannah recalled. Though the pair did sleep in the same bed, they both said nothing physical happened. "People think we were hooking up the whole time," she added. "Never kissed."

Ultimately, the extended lockdown -- and rising frustrations -- became too much for the pair, and Hannah decided to leave Florida after almost three weeks. "By that time I was so -- like I wasn't very nice that day. You were definitely not nice that day," she said.

Despite Tyler continuing to be "cold" to her when they communicated on the phone, Hannah said she kept reaching out -- until they were able to thaw things between them once again. These days, she said, they're "trying to be cool being friends."

"I figured, why be cold when you can be cool?" Tyler shared. "I would say every phone call since then has been a healthy, better, gradual call... We care about each other, we're there for each other. I'm super stoked with where we're at right now."

