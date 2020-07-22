Harry Styles Debuts His Mustache -- and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

Harry Styles is rocking a new mustache! The 26-year-old singer was spotted with the new facial hair while visiting Italy this month.

In a photo shared to Instagram by Villa Manodori, an extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar company located in Modena, Italy, Styles is seen pairing his new facial hair with a green-and-white striped shirt, which he tucked into straight-legged jeans and topped off with a brown belt and tinted sunglasses.

"Many thanks for your visit @harrystyles, enjoy our little gift!" the company captioned the photo, which shows the "Watermelon Sugar" singer holding up a bottle of their balsamic vinegar.

Chef Massimo Bottura shared the pic of Styles from the singer's "pit stop" at the Osteria Francescana restaurant.

One fan shared screenshots of Bottura's post on Twitter, quipping, "Can you believe harry styles just invented the mustache?"

can u believe harry styles just invented the mustache pic.twitter.com/0vcZnudbzK — coly (@harryzstan) July 17, 2020

"Harry Styles may be the only person who could wear a mustache like this and still look good ;)," another fan tweeted.

Harry Styles may be the only person who could wear a mustache like this and still look good ;) pic.twitter.com/9vW2GIJEdp — sleepy dino🌙🦖 (@sleepymonv) July 18, 2020

"I’m going to need a few days or weeks to process this photo of Harry Styles in Italy with a mustache and aviators," someone else joked.

I’m going to need a few days or weeks to process this photo of Harry Styles in Italy with a mustache and aviators: pic.twitter.com/C8sa0HgsUL — Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) July 18, 2020

