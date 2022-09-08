Harry Styles Leads Crowd in Honoring Queen Elizabeth II During Concert

British native Harry Styles honored Queen Elizabeth II the best way he could, leading New York's Madison Sqaure Garden in a triumphant round of applause for the late monarch.

"Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service," Styles announced to the packed arena. "Thank you, Madison Square Garden," he said.

After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday in Scotland at age 96. Her death signifies a massive shift not just for the royal family, but for the world, who have known Elizabeth as the monarch of Great Britain and its sovereign countries since Feb. 6, 1952.

The royal family announced the queen's death with an official statement on their social media pages, sharing a portrait of the late monarch.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read, before referring to the newly ascended King Charles III, her eldest son, who has succeeded his mother on the throne. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The new king also released a statement, saying, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement continued. "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Styles is currently performing his 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden, which will come to a close on Sept. 21. He is then set to play several multi-night runs in Austin, Chicago and Los Angeles through November.

For updates on Queen Elizabeth's death, visit ET's ongoing coverage and see more below.