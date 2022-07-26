Harry Styles Sent Lizzo Flowers After 'About Damn Time' Surpassed His Reigning No. 1 Hit

Feeling the love! Lizzo got some special treatment from Harry Styles on Tuesday to celebrate her accomplishment.

The "Truth Hurts" songstress took to TikTok to show off a beautiful bouquet of multi-colored roses and chrysanthemum which she got from Styles after her megahit "About Damn Time" unseated his tune "As It Was" from the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

"Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭" Lizzo captioned the post.

In the video, Lizzo holds up with flowers with an earnest smile and sweetly shares, "Thanks for the flowers, Harry," before sniffing one of the roses and smiling coyly.

"About Damn Time," off her latest album Special, is Lizzo's second No. 1 single after her tune "Truth Hurts" hit the top of the charts and dominated for seven weeks in September 2019.

Her latest No. 1 has been wildly popular on TikTok itself, inspiring a dance set to the song's insanely catchy chorus, which has become a viral trend and sensation.

Lizzo recently joined James Corden for an installment of "Carpool Karaoke," where she taught the Late Late Show host the popular dance in a Los Angeles area park. Check out the video below to see the fun segment.