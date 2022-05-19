Hayley Atwell Supports Tom Cruise at 'Top Gun: Maverick' Premiere

Tom Cruise had a special lady in attendance at the U.K. premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. On Thursday, Hayley Atwell, 40, attended the event, which was held at London's Leicester Square.

Atwell, who's set to co-star alongside Cruise in the 2023 flick, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, stunned in an all-black look, which featured a long sleeve crop top and a maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Meanwhile, 59-year-old Cruise, who was photographed greeting Prince William and Kate Middleton at the premiere, looked dapper in a classic tuxedo and bow tie.

Along with being co-stars, Cruise and Atwell, who attended Wimbledon together last July, are rumored to have dated. The pair reportedly connected on the set of the latest Mission: Impossible film in late 2020, and called it quits in September 2021, according to The Sun.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Cruise at the event and he gushed over the "very, very special" premiere, and the longtime love for the original Top Gun film since its release in 1986.

"When I was a little kid I wanted to make movies," he said. "... I wanted to make films, I wanted to fly, I wanted to travel the world... and meet people. I was always curious, like, 'What's that person like?' I wanted to sit down and talk to them. I wanted to live in their world. I would dream of that. If you'd look at my films, it is that. It is that sense of adventure, that sense of travel."

"My whole life, it's been a pursuit of adventure, an interest in people and philosophy and film and art," Cruise added. "[I have been] constantly pushing myself. That's why I wasn't just going to make this movie. It's been 36 years... People [have been] asking for this. I did not want to disappoint them."

Top Gun: Maverick will hit theaters May 24.