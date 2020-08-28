Heidi Klum Allowed to Take Children to Germany After She Reaches Agreement With Seal

Heidi Klum and Seal have reached an agreement regarding the model's request to take her children to Germany to film Next Top Model. Last week, the America's Got Talent judge filed an emergency motion, claiming her former husband wouldn't permit their four children -- Helene, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10 -- to travel overseas with her in October.

However, according to the court documents obtained by ET, Klum is now permitted to travel to Germany with their kids from Oct. 19 through Dec. 19, 2020, and again from Jan. 9 through Feb. 23, 2021.

Per the docs, before the children's departure for Germany and when they return to Los Angeles from Dec. 20 through Jan. 8, the singer is "entitled to expanded time" with his kids. The former couple is expected to meet and confer in regard to the particular dates Seal will have custody during that time.

The docs also state that after the children return to L.A. in February, their normal shared custody arrangement shall resume. And in the event that Klum's work in Germany concludes before Feb. 23, she and the children will return earlier and their normal shared custody agreement will resume.

In the event the U.S. decides to close the borders to its citizens due to COVID-19 concerns, the docs state that Klum "shall immediately make arrangements in an effort to return home to the U.S. with the children before the borders close."

Additionally, the "Kiss From a Rose" crooner is also allowed to visit his children while they are in Germany. If he chooses to do so, he and Klum "shall cooperate and work together to make arrangements" for his visits.

The docs also state that Klum is only going to the country for work purposes and has "no intention of permanently relocating the children from the United States."

Last week, after Klum filed her request, a source close to the TV personality told ET that it was important to note that due to COVID-19, the crew is unable to travel and obtain work visas to the U.S. to film as they normally do.

"The children want to be with their mother. She is bringing them back for a few weeks at Christmas to spend time with their father," the source said, adding that it was never Klum's intention for this to have become public.

Klum and Seal were married from 2005 to 2014. The model married Tom Kaulitz in 2019, after they got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018.