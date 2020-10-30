Heidi Klum Begins Her Epic Halloween Transformation: Watch!

Heidi Klum is getting into the Halloween spirit! Though her annual bash won't happen this year due to COVID-19, the 47-year-old model isn't skipping the holiday completely.

In Instagram videos on Friday, Klum showed the beginning stages of this year's transformation. In the clips, Klum is lying on a mattress on the floor of a garage as a team -- who are wearing masks and shields for protection -- paints her body.

The second clip gives fans a better look at the black, white and gray paint going on Klum's body as she lies still in a bikini.

"Ok guys HERE 🎃 WE 🎃 GO! The #HeidiHalloween2020 Spooktacular starts NOW!" Klum wrote alongside one clip, before hinting at her costume in the caption of her second post.

"First you see me, now you don’t! 👻👻👻," she wrote. "The transformation begins…"

Klum is known for her epic Halloween parties and costumes. Last year, Klum dressed up as an alien, a transformation that took more than 12 hours to complete.

"I totally lost track of time today," Klum told ET last year. "I don't even know how long this took for me today."

In years past, Klum has dressed as everything from Jessica Rabbit, to an old lady, to an ape. Click through the gallery below to see some of her best costumes ever.