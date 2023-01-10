Heidi Klum Brings Bold Fashion to the 2023 Golden Globes in Purple Feathers and Sequins

For Heidi Klum, purple feathers and sequins made the cut for the 2023 Golden Globes.

There was no missing the supermodel at the annual awards ceremony on Tuesday as she stepped out on the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in a Kevin Germanier mini dress adorned with silver sequins, purple and white feathers and sheer paneling.

Klum was accompanied by her husband, Tom Kaulitz. Not shy about PDA, the pair kissed in front of photographers, smiled at each other and posed arm in arm. The couple is no stranger to the Golden Globes -- they last attended together in 2019 and the runway icon has frequented the ceremony over the years since first attending in 2006.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

While her latest look will surely not go unnoticed, the fashionista is known for taking fashion risks and making bold sartorial choices. Klum, who unforgettably dressed up as a worm for Halloween, wowed once again in December when she sported a sculptural tulle Lever Couture dress that mimicked water at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere. Apropos, indeed!

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.