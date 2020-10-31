Heidi Klum Creates Mini Halloween Horror Film After Canceling Annual Party -- Watch

The coronavirus pandemic isn't stopping Heidi Klum from celebrating Halloween! A day after teasing her transformation on Instagram, the model revealed that she made a mini horror film in lieu of her annual Halloween party.

"Halloween is different this year, but that shouldn’t stop us from getting creative at home 👻" Klum captioned her clip. "Be safe, be spooky, and spend time with family. 🎃🕸🏻‍♀️‍♀️ #HeidiHalloween2020."

The five-minute short film sees Klum at her home with her kids and husband Tom Kaulitz. It begins with her cooking sausages while she scrolls through her phone and sees texts of people asking if she's going to be throwing a party. As her kids complain about how 2020 is the worst year ever, she says, "Why don't we have Halloween at home?! It will be so much fun. Let's do it."

It continues with her dressing her family as mummies and wrapping them in toilet paper. She then gets sick from the sausage and goes to the bathroom only to discover that she's run out of paper. As she yells for her kids, something eerie happens and they turn into real mummies and start chasing her around the house, trying to kill her.

Klum is then seen in a handful of different disguises, attempting to blend in with the home so that her family doesn't find her.

"This Halloween, stay at home and spend time with your family," a voice says in the film. "Just try not to kill each other."

The America's Got Talent judge had shared sneak peeks of her project on social media the day before. She showed creepy clips of it all coming together.

Known for her epic Oct. 31 bashes, Klum canceled her party amid the pandemic. Last year, she dressed up as an alien, a transformation that took more than 12 hours to complete.

"I totally lost track of time today," Klum told ET last year. "I don't even know how long this took for me today."

She's also dressed as Fiona from Shrek, Jessica Rabbit, a blue-skinned Hindu goddess Kali and many many more fun looks. See them all in the gallery below.