Here Are 15 New Fall TV Shows to Watch in 2020

There is nothing normal about 2020; just look at all the delayed movie premieres due to the pandemic. But even without a traditional fall television schedule, as many broadcast networks are beginning their seasons much later than usual, the streaming services and cable networks are picking up the slack by rolling out a slew of worthy new TV shows to add to your watch list -- the majority of which were filmed before the pandemic and in some rare cases, filmed during it.

So if you’re looking for new TV discoveries to watch weekly or binge, there are still plenty of options for you to choose from. Here are 15 new TV shows premiering through the end of the year that we think you should watch this fall.

Filthy Rich

Premieres: Airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT (Fox)

Kim Cattrall stars as the widowed matriarch of the uber-wealthy Monreauxes, who are faced with an unimaginable death when Eugene, the creator of the uber-successful Christian television network, Sunshine, dies in a plane crash. (Or does he?) In classic soap form, his unexpected death unravels secret betrayals, affairs and yes, children! It’s the perfect new drama series to tune in to if you’re looking to wind down after a stressful day.

Utopia

Premieres: Friday, Sept. 25 (Prime Video)

Based on the U.K. series and executive produced by Gillian Flynn, John Cusack leads the Amazon series that revolves around a group of young adults who meet online and mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel. They soon discover that the conspiracy theories in the comic may actually be real, and are forced into saving the world. Cusack plays a brilliant biotech mastermind who may not be all that he seems.

Connecting... and Social Distance

Premieres: Thursday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT (NBC); Thursday, Oct. 15 (Netflix)

In a time of self-quarantine and social distancing, there may be comfort in watching others go through similar situations in lockdown. While there have been a handful of quarantine-specific series, specials and episodes (plus all of those Zoom cast reunions!) that have dropped since March, Connecting…and Social Distance are two of the latest to join in on the virtual fun. What is Connecting…? Think Friends, if it was all told through virtual chats (and filmed entirely on iPhone 11s).Social Distance, from Weeds creator Jenji Kohan, dedicates each remote episode to specific characters and storylines.

Emily in Paris

Premieres: Friday, Oct. 2 (Netflix)

While we can’t travel abroad during this time, Darren Star’s latest, Emily in Paris, will fill that fashionable European void. Starring Lily Collins as an aspiring marketing guru who moves from New York City to Paris when her boss is unable to take the job, the addictive half-hour dramedy is wish fulfillment to the max: a hot French neighbor, enviable outfits and Parisian adventures. Think Younger meets Sex and the City.

neXt

Premieres: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (Fox)

Like conspiracy? Fascinated by artificial intelligence? A fan of Mad Men? John Slattery’s new conspiracy-filled thriller may be the show for you. Slattery plays Paul LeBlanc, a tech mogul who joins up with investigators from a Homeland Cybersecurity team to investigate a rogue artificial intelligence program that could be learning, evolving and killing people. "The most interesting part of it is that everybody has these devices -- we have computers, we have laptops, we have iPads, we have phones, we have these supercomputers in our possession at all times," Slattery told ET earlier this year. "And they are listening, and they are watching, and they are recording information, and they are learning about you." Complicating matters is Paul’s degenerative brain disease called fatal familial insomnia.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Premieres: Friday, Oct. 9 (Netflix)

Technically a continuation of The Haunting of Hill House franchise, Bly Manor is a new chapter in the horror universe. You’s Victoria Pedretti, the breakout star of Hill House as Nell Crain, now plays Dani Clayton, an American au pair who travels to England in the '80s to take care of a couple of orphans. Cue the creepy children, creepy dolls and more than a few of creator Mike Flanagan's signature undead spirits lurking in the shadows.

The Right Stuff

Premieres: Friday, Oct. 9 (Disney+)

Suits star Patrick J. Adams is back with Disney+’s ambitious historical space drama charting the early days story of America’s first astronauts -- the Mercury 7. Adams plays one of the spacemen, alongside Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, James Lafferty, Michael Trotter, Aaron Staton and Micah Stock.

The Queen's Gambit

Premieres: Friday, Oct. 23 (Netflix)

Based on the Walter Tevis novel, New Mutants and Emma.’s Anya Taylor-Joy leads the coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius against the backdrop of the chess world. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy) discovers a talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

The Undoing

Premieres: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (HBO)

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant are a winning combination in the psychological thriller from David E. Kelley and Susanne Bier. Adapted from Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel, You Should Have Known, the A-listers star as married couple Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), who are are hiding a lot of secrets. A chasm opens in their lives after a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

A Teacher

Premieres: Tuesday, Nov. 10 (FX on Hulu)

What happens when a high school student falls in love with their popular young teacher? That’s the premise for the Kate Mara-Nicholas Robinson limited series, adapted from Hannah Fidell’s 2013 indie film. The nine-episode series captures the complexities of a teacher’s affair with her male student, revealing the consequences of these illegal relationships.

Eater's Guide to the World

Premieres: Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Hulu)

Maya Rudolph and food? There couldn’t be a more delightful combination. After the success of Padma Lakshmi’s eye-opening Hulu food and culture series, Taste the Nation, this one promises to inform us about international cuisine while also entertaining us. The Emmy winner narrates the seven-episode adventure, which uncovers unexpected places to score an epic meal, while drinking and dining with the locals along the way.

Big Sky

Premieres: Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT (ABC)

David E. Kelley's new crime drama stars Pitch standout Kylie Bunbury and Secrets and Lies' Ryan Phillippe as private detectives searching for two kidnapped sisters. As they begin to unravel the secrets of small-town Montana, however, they realize something far more sinister may be afoot. The series also stars American Horror Story's John Carroll Lynch, Vikings star Kathryn Winnick and Little Fires Everywhere's Jade Pettyjohn.

The Stand

Premieres: Thursday, Dec. 17 (CBS All Access)

Stephen King’s best-selling 1978 post-apocalyptic novel gets another star-studded adaptation, this time on CBS All Access. The Stand tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagai (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard), the Dark Man. Also starring in the nine-episode series are James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Greg Kinnear, Irene Bedard and Nat Wolff.

WandaVision

Premieres: December (Disney+)

What is WandaVision? It's hard to tell, given the cryptic, retro TV-inspired promos fans have seen for the Disney+ series so far. Given that it's a Marvel property featuring two of the Avengers' most powerful allies, it's safe to say, however, that all is certainly not as it seems in the pair's blissful suburban existence(s). There may be some clues in the casting, beyond Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as the titular heroes: Teyonah Parris stars as Monica Rambeau, who Marvel fans first met as the elementary-age daughter of Captain Marvel's BFF, Maria Rambeau, back in the ‘90s, and Kat Dennings and Randall Park are set to reprise their MCU roles as Thor's pal Darcy Lewis and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo, respectively.

