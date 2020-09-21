Here's What Laverne Cox Said That Was Censored at the Emmys

Laverne Cox was one of the few stars who appeared live and in person at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. The 48-year-old Orange Is the New Black star wowed in a black cutout Kim Kassas Couture jumpsuit as she presented the award for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series.

But fans were confused when Cox was censored while doing a funny bit about her lack of Emmy wins.

"I am living proof of the American dream that anyone in this country can lose the Emmy four years in the same category and yet somehow end up on this stage presenting an award to someone who probably didn't..." Cox said before the ABC cameras seemingly censored her.

The moment confused fans online, and the Television Academy eventually shared the complete video on YouTube, showing what Cox said that caused her to be bleeped.

The full line from Cox was "presenting an award to someone who probably didn't effing vote for me." It is unclear whether Cox went off script while presenting as she'd lost her fourth Emmy earlier in the evening. While it's not a curse word per say, effing bleeped out on broadcast television.

Cox was nominated four times for her role as Sophia Burset in Orange Is the New Black, including during Sunday's show, but never took home a trophy. While presenting on Sunday night, she went on to joke, "What happens to an American dream deferred? Does it shrivel up like a raisin in the sun? Stick to the script Laverne, stick to the script. And now here are the nominees for Writing in a Drama Series.”

