Here's What to Expect From Shaquille O'Neal's Virtual Reality New Year's Eve Special: Watch

Celebrate New Year's Eve with Shaquille O'Neal! The sports legend announced today he'll host an immersive, virtual reality New Year's Eve countdown special that he's calling "The Shaq’tacular Spectacular."

The event will feature an all-star lineup of musical acts, celebrity guests, and "an epic neon light performance complete with a DJ set from our party's host," the press release reads. Shaq's DJ name is DJ Diesel.

The countdown includes performances from Cardi B, Ludacris, Lil Yachty, Killer Mike, WHIPPED CREAM, and DJ DIESEL himself. Shaq also announced additional special guest appearances by Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek, who will join Shaq onstage while surrounded by "a roller rink, basketball court, and mainstage that’s filled with a marching band, cheerleaders, pro roller skaters, basketball players, and fans inside the party," the release continues.

The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT, when fans "can kick off the premium immersive VR experience in each time zone with a Meta Quest 2 headset to ring in the new year - interacting with friends as they dance and play games in their best NYE attire," the release reads.

The VR experience promises to offer more than a traditional special. "Dance-offs in the show can be replicated by users on the dance floor in the virtual space," the release explains. "Don’t worry if you’re not able to join right when the party starts, as the show will be on an endless loop all night where you can join in at any time for the start of the celebrations."

"The Shaq’tacular Spectacular" will premiere in VR in Meta Horizon Worlds and on Meta Quest TV, as well as on Shaq's Facebook and Instagram pages and Messenger’s Watch Together on Saturday, Dec. 31. The show will be on an endless loop all night where you can join in at any time for the start of the celebrations.