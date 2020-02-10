Here's Your First Look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live'

NBC has released the very first look at Jim Carrey as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who will make his debut on the season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live this weekend.

In the 18-second promo, released Thursday, Carrey is joined by SNL alum Maya Rudolph, who will reprise her role as vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, as they transform into the political figures.

The teaser ends on the big reveal, showing Carrey and Rudolph looking ever the part and inhabiting Biden and Harris' personas. The pair pose with knowing looks as the spotlight rises on them, and Carrey puts on Biden's signature aviator shades.

Though we don't see Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump or Beck Bennett as Mike Pence, the camera pans over their nameplates along the style rack.

Watch the new SNL promo below.

SNL returns to Studio 8H for the first time since lockdown began in March with host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. The plan is to have a "limited" live studio audience present during the premiere taping.

Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes have been added as featured cast members, while Ego Nwodim has been promoted to repertory player.

Saturday Night Live launches season 46 on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.