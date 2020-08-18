Here's Your First Look at LeBron James in His Tune Squad Jersey for 'Space Jam 2'

LeBron James will swap one bubble for another when he leaves the NBA's pandemic setup at Disney World to ball with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang in the Space Jam sequel. Until then, we have a sneak peek of him suited as part of the Tune Squad.

Arriving 25 years after Michael Jordan helped Bugs, Daffy, Lola, Tweety and the rest of the gang defeat the Monstars, Space Jams: A New Legacy -- as the follow-up is officially titled -- will pass the mantle on to James. And a new legacy calls for a very colorful new jersey.

"Tune Squad coming soon!! 👀🔥🐰," James captioned this clip, which first debuted during an event for his LeBron James Family Foundation.

Whereas Jordan went fairly minimalist with his Tune Squad jersey -- all-white with a version of the Looney Tunes logo up front -- James' kit is pastel blue with jumbo Looney Tunes rings, neon orange sneakers and a bit of corporate branding, for good measure. He's also forgoing his current jersey number of "23" for his once and future choice of "6."

The Space Jam sequel hails from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) from a screenplay by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler and Sev Ohanian and co-stars Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green, alongside NBA and WNBA players like Anthony Davis, Chris Paul and Diana Taurasi.

"I am really excited for [fans] to see how it's been modernized, because I was really, really touched by that. They did it in the most brilliant way," Martin-Green told ET. "It'll be something that can be a bridge for the next generation to enjoy."

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to touch down in theaters in 2021.