Herschel Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Bags + Disney x Herschel Collaboration

Vancouver-based lifestyle brand, Herschel Supply Co., is giving deep discounts on fashion, bags and backpacks for men and women. The Herschel sale offers up to 50% off best-selling backpacks and bags in colors and styles.

In addition to exclusive deals on Herschel bags (including the iconic Herschel Little America backpack), you'll find laptop sleeve options, luggage, accessories and apparel on sale. Receive free shipping on orders over $30. Note, all sale items are final.

Now is the time to score Herschel's cool, refined travel goods on discount so they're ready for future getaways.

Shop ET Style's favorite Herschel products from the sale, below.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.