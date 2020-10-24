Hilary Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 3 -- See Her Sweet Announcement

Hilary Duff is pregnant! The Younger star is expecting her third child, and second with her husband, Matthew Koma.

Duff, 33, shared the exciting news on Saturday by posting a Boomerang of her growing baby bump and the musician rubbing her belly as he hugs her from behind.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me ...," the former Lizzie McGuire star captioned her post. Duff and Koma are already parents to almost-2-year-old daughter Banks Violet. The actress is also mom to 8-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, hockey player Mike Comrie.

Duff's friends and followers congratulated her on expanding her and Koma's family.

Amanda Kloots wrote, "Omg congratulations this is amazing news!" Christian Siriano added, "Congratulations!!" and Jamie Lynn Sigler commented, "Oh my gosh congrats!!!!!!"

Duff and Koma began their relationship in January 2017, after working together. She gave birth to their daughter in June 2018, and the two tied the knot in December 2019.

Just last month, Koma showed his love for his wife by tattooing her name on his backside.

"Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek. #squats #gainz #laseraway," Koma captioned a pic showing "Hilary" written in cursive on his left cheek.

"Finest tiniest booty around," Duff wrote on his post. "#YouStuckNowBoy."

Duff joins a long list of celebrities who are expecting a baby. Ashlee Simpson, Bindi Irwin, Ashley Tisdale, Emma Roberts and many more are adding a family member into their lives. See who else, below.