Hilary Duff Thanks Her 'Birthing Dream Team' After Welcoming Daughter Mae: Pics!

Hilary Duff is adjusting to life as a mom of three! The Younger star took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share new photos from her first days at home with her baby girl, Mae.

Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, welcomed daughter Mae James Bair on Wednesday. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Banks, while Duff is also mom to 9-year-old son Luca from a previous marriage.

Little Mae's birth was confirmed on Saturday, after Duff shared a pic of Banks as a "big sister" on Friday. Soon after, the 33-year-old actress shared more pics of the newborn on her Instagram Story, while thanking her "birthing dream team."

Instagram

Instagram

"Mountains of love for this birthing dream team!" Duff captioned a pic of the crew that helped welcome Mae to the world, as the infant snuggled up in her dad's arms.

Instagram

On a recent episode of the Informed Pregnancy Podcast with Dr. Elliot Berlin, Duff opened up about her pregnancy, and said her blue hair wasn't an indication of the sex of her baby.

"I know the blue hair seems like we do know, but we really don't," Duff joked about her newly dyed blue 'do.

"I'm actually a little scared to have another girl because Banks was a tough -- she was a tough cookie as a baby, but she's so great now, so I could see it," she said of her 2-year-old daughter. "But then I don't know, in my mind I'm like, 'Maybe she's my only little princess and she's going to have her rough-and-tumble brothers.'"

Duff added that "everyone that's close to me thinks it's a boy," but people outside of her inner circle guessed she'd give birth to a baby girl. And as Duff found out last week, it was indeed a baby girl!

See more in the video below.