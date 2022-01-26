Hilary Duff's Husband Teases Her About Possibly Spotting Her Ex at Dinner

Hilary Duff's probably going to think twice the next time she spots an ex-boyfriend in her vicinity, thanks to the hilarious ordeal her husband recently put her through.

The How I Met Your Father star's husband, Matthew Koma, posted a short clip Tuesday on TikTok and teased her after she revealed she may have spotted her ex at the Japanese restaurant they were dining at with their 3-year-old daughter, Banks.

Koma, who is off camera, can be heard saying, "Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us, but she can't tell if it's him or not."

Duff can't control her laughter, but things only intensify after Koma shouts, "Jason! Jason!" which prompts Duff to plead with Kona to "please stop it." Seeing how the whole thing's making Duff comically uncomfortable, Koma keeps poking and asks, "Is it him? Is he looking?"

The Lizzie McGuire alum can't help but cover her face and blush. She looks down while twirling Banks' hair, as the little one plays with a set of chopsticks. Fans got a real kick out of the video. It's already registered more than 2 million views and amassed 203,000 likes.

Duff, in what seems like many moons ago, dated the personal trailer Jason Walsh for several months in 2016 before calling it quits that fall.

Koma and Duff tied the knot in December 2019. They share Banks and 10-month-old daughter Mae. Hilary also has a 10-year-old son, Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

No word if Koma's latest stunt still has Duff feeling that he is "going to get baby number 4."