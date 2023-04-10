Hilary Swank Gives Birth to Twins: Inside Her Pregnancy Journey

Over the course of her pregnancy, Swank, 48, took her bump on promo tours, shared pictures from holidays, and even revealed how she hid her news on the set of her latest show. Here's a look back at the star's road to motherhood and pregnancy journey.

October 2022: Surprise x Two

While promoting her series, Alaska Daily, on Good Morning America, Swank announced she was pregnant.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she told the GMA hosts and the crowd. "And my next thing is I'm going to be a mom. I'm gonna be a mom. And not just of one ... two. I can't believe it. And it feels so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

The same morning, Swank made an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, where she dished additional details on her exciting announcement.

"It's true, I'm pregnant," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "With twins. I'm feeling great right now, even with the time. I'm on Pacific time, so I'm feeling a little cross-eyed because of that, but I'm feeling good right now."

Swank shared that she was past the 12-week mark, and that the Alaska Daily crew found out the news with the rest of the world.

"My clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn't in continuity," she admitted. "And [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity.' I said, 'Oh, I think it works.' 'It doesn't.' 'No, it does. I'm going to make it work.' She's like, 'If you're an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.'"

She also revealed that twins run in both her family and her husband's. "It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable," she continued.

Swank rounded out announcement day with a sweet post on social media.

"Coming soon…DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼," the P.S. I Love You star wrote.

And although she was celebrating amazing news, a troll nevertheless took to the comments to leave an unfriendly remark, prompting her co-star and friend, Emmy Rossum, to step in.

"AREN'T YOU LIKE 50 YRS OLD," the user wrote.. "Gonna be in your 70's when they graduate college. MIGHT live to see their wedding, maybe."

Rossum replied, "Gfy," an abbreviation for go f**k yourself.

Oct. 31, 2022 : Spooky Season

A few weeks after sharing her pregnancy news, Swank showed off how she dressed her bump for the holiday.

"#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins 🤣 🎃🎃 #SetLife #HairAndMakeUpTrailer #AlaskaDaily," the star wrote next to a photo of wearing a festive shirt as she posed for the camera on set next to her dog.

Dec. 16, 2022: Christmas Cheer

Swank and her baby(s) bump got into the holiday spirit. Giving her followers a look at her Christmas decor, the actress used the opportunity to put her own twist on Mariah Carey's festive classic.

"🎶 All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s) 🎶," she wrote next to a picture of her decorating the tree.

Dec. 25, 2022: A Christmas Miracle

In honor of the holiday, Swank rocked her Christmas pajamas as she shared the best gift she and Schneider could have received.

"We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," she wrote as she cradled her bump. "Merry Christmas Everyone!! Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take. 🙌🏽 #MerryChristmas #Miracles."

Jan. 10, 2023: Red Carpet Babies

Following the Christmas holiday, Swank and Schneider had a date night at the Golden Globes. The actress showed off her bump for the first time on a red carpet in a flowing emerald green dress. Speaking to ET, Swank announced, "Mama's in the house," before dishing about her pregnancy and sharing she was six months along.

"It's been magical, it's been so wonderful," Swank said of her experience so far. "I love being pregnant and I just feel so blessed and so happy, happier than I’ve ever felt."

"It's just nice to see a lot of women in their 40s going, 'You gave me hope,' because once you really believe something can happen, you have a different thought pattern, you know what I mean? You get out of your own way," the actress said.

"You know what? The sky is really the limit if you allow yourself to believe in all realms," she added.

At the time, the busy mama-to-be admitted that she had not gotten her twins' nursery in order.

"Now, it's time to start nesting. I have three months!" she said.

The night of the awards show, Swank appeared on the Late Late Show With James Corden, and shared how she managed to hide her pregnancy while filming Alaska Daily.

"They had a double that started doing the walking stuff," she admitted. "And then they would just shoot me like ..." she said, motioning from past her belly up.

Swank went on to share that during the first trimester, no one was aware that she was pregnant, despite the long working hours on set. The actress admitted that while she was in the process of hiding her pregnancy, she convinced the crew that she was a really bad runner, so that she wouldn't have to do the takes.

During the appearance, Swank also shared how pregnancy made her feel, especially after consuming fruit as a craving.

"I'm feeling pretty full,' she quipped. "I love it. I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such a whole newfound respect."

Jan. 21, 2022: Fitness Friday

Despite needing a double to help her with the running on her TV show, Swank was in action during a workout session. The pregnant actress took to Instagram to share a video of her crushing a fitness routine.

"Me and Da Babes workin’ out 🤍🤍 Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday," she wrote.



Feb. 5, 2023: Babies on Board

After taking a brief social media break, Swank returned to Instagram to give her followers a look at her pregnancy progress.

"Oven's heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!! 😜👼🏼👼🏼🤍," she wrote next to a picture of her putting her bump on display in a two-piece activewear set.



March 19, 2022: Prizefighter

The actress shared a picture of one of her babies posing for the camera. In an ultrasound pic, the baby flexes their arm, which leads Swank to make reference to her Oscar-winning film, Million Dollar Baby.

"Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound. 💪🏽🤣#TheRealMillionDollarBaby #Prizefighter," she wrote.

April 9, 2023: Million Dollar Mommy

On Easter, Swank shared the news that she and Schneider welcomed their children.

Swank did not reveal the names of her precious babies, but did share a sweet photo of her holding each twin with a beautiful caption.

"It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽," she captioned the photo.