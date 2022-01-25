'Hocus Pocus 2': Sam Richardson Talks Sequel and the Sanderson Sisters' Spells (Exclusive)

Sam Richardson is just as excited to be starring in Hocus Pocus 2 as fans are to see the highly anticipated sequel! While speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner, the 38-year-old actor shared what it was like being on the set with the witchy Sanderson sisters, portrayed by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Hocus Pocus 2 follows three young women who accidentally bring back the Sanderson sisters to modern-day Salem, and then have to figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

"I’m an absolute super fan of the original [Hocus Pocus]," Richardson admitted, adding of the 1993 film, "I grew up watching that movie. Being in [the sequel] is so surreal and incredible."

As for working with the witches, Richardson was in awe. "To work with the ladies is so... I don’t want to use the word surreal again but I’m outside of myself when I’m doing these scenes," he mused. "I’m like, 'This is them!' They are the characters."

Richardson told ET that there were moments where he couldn't contain his excitement. "The Sanderson sisters, you know, are like there, doing their spells and I have a grin on my face!"

While Hocus Pocus 2 won't be released until later this year, fans can also watch Richardson in the comedy crime series The Afterparty, which starts streaming Friday on Apple TV+.

The show is set at a high school reunion's afterparty -- which ends in a death and everyone is a suspect. A detective (Tiffany Haddish) grills the former classmates one by one, uncovering potential motives as each tells their version of the story -- culminating in the shocking truth.

Richardson told ET that everyone in the cast, which includes Dave Franco, John Early, Ben Schwartz, Kenny Cooper, Ike Barinholtz and Ilana Glazer, is "top-tier funny."

Summing up the show, Richardson quipped, "I'm gonna use a pun. I'm gonna say it's a murderers' row."