Hoda Kotb Says She's 'Treasuring' Her Single Life and Is Getting Ready for 'Feral Girl Summer' (Exclusive)

No rush to get back in the dating game! Hoda Kotb isn't worried about finding love right away, and is instead just spending time enjoying life.

Kotb walked the red carpet at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Most Powerful People in New York Media event on Tuesday, where she was joined by friends and Today show colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager.

The trio spoke with ET, and joked about how they're getting ready for the coming hot months because, as Hager put it, "It's a feral girl summer, and we're leading the charge!"

While Kotb is excited about the future, the host says she's "tiptoeing along" when it comes to getting back into the dating scene, following her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman in January after eight years together.

"I'm really enjoying my kids and my life," shared Kotb. "I'm treasuring this time."

"And anybody who wants to date Hoda has to go through us first," Guthrie declared, as Kotb broke into laughter.

"Yeah, and good luck," Hager added. "She's got two sisters who are wildly protective. Good luck!"

Kotb announced the news of her split from Schiffman on the show, assuring that she and her ex were committed to remaining friends and co-parenting their daughters, 5-year-old Haley and 2-year-old Hope.

"Joel and I have had, we've had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," Kotb shared at the time.

