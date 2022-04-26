Holly Robinson Peete, 'Legacies' Star Kaylee Bryant to Lead Hallmark Road Trip Movie (Exclusive)

The pair will lead The Road Ahead (working title) for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, which will premiere this summer, ET can exclusively reveal. They'll be joined in the cast by Mark Humphrey.

The upcoming HM&M movie follows Madeline (Peete), a famous Hollywood actress, and Sarah (Bryant), a wilderness expert, who embark on a cross-country trip together. The road trip has a rocky start, but as the two get to know one another they soon discover some common ground and unexpectedly help each other face their past mistakes through support and unconditional love.

Production has officially begun.

“We are very excited about this upcoming movie that celebrates the bond of female friendship," said Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of Programming at Crown Media Family Networks. “This film showcases our breadth and depth as a brand and will bring viewers on an emotional journey. I love seeing women encourage, support and empower others and this truly shines through in this new original.”

