'House of Gucci' Posters Reveal the Gucci-fication of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto

We could run down the top billing of House of Gucci for you, or we could let one of its stars and most enthusiastic champions, Jared Leto, have the honor: "The one and only Ridley Scott is directing -- one of my favorite directors ever -- with a cast that I'm blown away to be a part of," he told ET. "There's Lady Gaga -- the queen herself and just a terrific creative person and great actress. Adam Driver's in the film, again just a phenomenal actor. Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and on and on."