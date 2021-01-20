How Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Inauguration Stayed Socially Distant

Politicians and celebrities in attendance, who were celebrating the inauguration, wore face masks, greeted each other with fist bumps and elbow taps, as well as socially distanced while at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Barack and Michelle Obama, as well as the Biden and Harris families, and many others were seen bumping fists and saying hello to many friends and colleagues in different ways.

There were many ways the inauguration stayed distant and changes were implemented to keep everyone safe. At first glance, the crowds that usually gathered in Washington, D.C. were nowhere in sight, as large gatherings are not permitted in order to curb the spread of the virus. Instead, about 200,000 flags were posted on the National Mall to represent Americans.

At the U.S. Capitol, all were expected to keep their masks on unless they were speaking or performing. Seats were also separated by a couple of feet.

Following the inauguration, instead of the traditional luncheon, Biden and Harris, along with their spouses, attended the presentation of gifts ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.

The Biden and Harris families also participated in a smaller-scaled parade around Washington, D.C. This year, planners decided to limit tickets to the event and remove parade-viewing stands near the White House.

As for tonight's traditional ball? Due to the pandemic, there will not be a ball this year. Instead, Biden and Harris will be honored with a virtual Celebrating America special planned in its place.

Tom Hanks is hosting and it will feature speeches from the newly minted president and vice president, as well as performances by Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Katy Perry, John Legend, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons.

