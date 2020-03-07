How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Spending Their First Fourth of July in America

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first Fourth of July in the United States will be super sweet, spending time with their 1-year-old son, Archie.

ET recently spoke to royal expert Katie Nicholl, who said that the couple is still staying at Tyler Perry's house since moving to Los Angeles in March and enjoying time with a "happy" Archie.

"I think he is just about walking," Nicholl says of Archie. "He's a very happy little boy, he's loving life in L.A. and they are still staying at Tyler Perry's house. I'm told they haven't found their forever home yet, they're still looking."

"They really do love that family time and they've had a lot of that recently," she continues. "They both feel very grateful for that time they've had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones."

Meghan and Harry are also thinking about their future, including how they're going to support themselves after exiting from the royal family. They made a big move in June, when a source told ET that the two had signed with the Harry Walker Agency. The firm, which represents the Obamas and other high-profile individuals like Serena Williams and Alex Rodriguez, will offer the couple a source of income as they branch out on their own. The couple could potentially earn hundreds of thousands per appearance.

"They do need to make money," Nicholl notes. "They've been in L.A. since March, they left the royal family at the end of March, and as yet, they haven't actually earned anything."

Meanwhile, a source told ET last month that Meghan and Harry's relationship is "stronger than ever." The source said that the two are relieved to have less pressures and commitments, and that they're using this time to be thoughtful and strategic about the type of work and projects they want to be involved in moving forward.

It is clear that fighting racism is incredibly important to the couple. Meghan recently made a personal phone call to Althea Bernstein, an 18-year-old biracial woman from Madison, Wisconsin, who claims she was set on fire while driving by four white men.

