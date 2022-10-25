How One College Student Got the Ultimate Selfie With Angelina Jolie (Exclusive)

Angelina Jolie joined her daughter at Spelman College last weekend for the school's homecoming celebration, graciously stopping for more than a few photo ops along the way.

The Oscar winner returned to Atlanta after first dropping off her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, back in August. Online, students and families alike posted about their encounters with the mother-daughter duo. One student, Jordan Berry, caught a particularly inconspicuous selfie with the actress in the crowd that he later posted on Twitter.

"We were at Spelman College homecoming when I saw Angelina Jolie in front of me," Berry tells ET exclusively. "When I saw her, we were surrounded by people, so I didn't want to create a bad environment for her, because if I turned and said, 'Oh, there's Angelina Jolie!' and tried to take a selfie, everyone would swarm her. I walked up to her and I said, 'I know you're Angelina Jolie and I want to get a selfie, but I don't want to create a scene, so when we take this picture, I'm going to hold the angle down here and I'm gonna look, you're gonna look, and we're gonna smile and then just take off.'"

The picture shows Jolie looking into the camera from above, smiling among a crowd of Spelman fans.

“Look I know you’re tryna be inconspicuous, so when we take this selfie just look down instead of me holding the camera up. Cool?”



Angelina Jolie: “Great plan!” pic.twitter.com/ZUFcpHsCI1 — JB1 (@BlackrThaBerry) October 23, 2022

"We took the picture, and her daughter and her went one way and I went the other way. Angelina was just enjoying the space she was in. She was not trying to stand out, and just seemed like a normal college mom with her daughter," Berry continued. "She was hard to pick out in the crowd because they were very low-key like anyone else. Her daughter was showing Angelina around the tailgate. They both seemed to be having a good time. I didn't want to intrude too much or make a scene that made them feel uncomfortable. I could tell Angelina thought it was hilarious when I took the picture from the below angle, but we didn't talk much afterwards. I took one picture with her and did not take any retakes because of the timing and the crowd."

Berry captioned his Twitter post with a recap of his plan. "'Look I know you're tryna be inconspicuous, so when we take this selfie just look down instead of me holding the camera up. Cool?'" Angelina Jolie: 'Great plan!'" he wrote.

Jolie first shared news of Zahara's college plans in July, when she posted a photo of her daughter posing with several fellow freshmen.

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU," she wrote.

About a month later, she helped Zahara move into her new dorm room prior to the beginning of the school year.

In a video posted at the time by the university’s VP of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman, Ph.D., Jolie chatted with the school’s president, Dr. Helene Gayle, about moving her daughter into school. After someone off-camera asked Jolie how it feels to be a Spelman mom, the star said, 'I’m gonna start crying.'

Also in August, ET spoke with Zahara's father, Brad Pitt, who shared his desires for his and Jolie’s children. "I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish," he said.

The couple is currently involved in a difficult legal battle over Jolie's claims that Pitt turned violent against several of their children during a "tense" 2016 private jet ride that led to the actress to file for divorce just days later.