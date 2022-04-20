How Pregnant Rihanna Is Doing Amid A$AP Rocky's Arrest (Source)

Rihanna is focusing on her pregnancy amid the news of A$AP Rocky’s arrest. A source tells ET, "This drama is the last thing Rihanna needs right now. She wants to be mellow, relaxed, and focused 100 percent on the arrival of her baby -- not stressing out!"

The source adds, “This arrest was not something they saw coming.”

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) stemming from an alleged incident that took place in November 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to ET.

Prior to the “Goldie” rapper’s arrest, the couple was spending time with the singer’s family in Barbados. The pair was seen grabbing dinner, and Rihanna was also spotted cheering on the rapper as he rode jet skis.

According to the source, the Fenty Beauty founder -- who recently shared she was in her third trimester -- was focused on having the baby in Barbados.

“Despite strong ties to New York, the plan was to make L.A. the home base once the baby came,” the source says. “However, Rihanna wants to give birth in Barbados and spend the first few months with the baby there before coming stateside.”

The “Work” singer has also been trying to handle her pregnancy on her own terms. “Rihanna made a point to navigate the public side of her pregnancy on her own terms and now suddenly things seem out of her control,” the source adds.

Rihanna, 34, and Rocky, 33, announced that they were expecting their first child together in January.

In April, the singer bared her baby bump on the cover of Vogue and opened up about her connection with the rapper, after moving him out of the “friend zone” and becoming closer during their time living together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He became my family in that time," Rihanna told the publication, adding that the pair took a cross-country road trip away from the public eye.

"I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart," she said. "I still have it, too. It works like nobody’s business. I love the simple things but also the grand adventures. There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls**t, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side."