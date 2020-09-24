How to Watch All the 2020 Hallmark Christmas Movies: Stream All Season Long

Christmas is coming early this year, and judging by how long 2020 has felt so far, that could be a very good thing for those in need of holiday cheer. This week, Hallmark Channel released their full 2020 Hallmark Christmas movie schedule, which will feature 40 films as part of their "Countdown to Christmas."

ET exclusively premiered promos for three of the films, Hallmark Channel's Jingle Bell Bride and Chateau Christmas, as well as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Holly & Ivy.

With all of these seasons greetings headed your way, it's important to make sure you know how to fa-la-la-llow along before the annual programming event kicks off on Oct. 23.

How to watch the 2020 Hallmark Christmas Movies: Cable subscribers should tune into the Hallmark Channel or on HallmarkChannel.com with a cable login. No cable? No problem. Hallmark Channel is available on the streaming service Philo as well as fuboTV, both of which offer a 7-day free trial. Philo starts at $20 a month for 61 channels, while fuboTV's family plan is $64.99 per month right now with 113 channels.

Where do I find the full Hallmark Christmas movie schedule? ET put together all the dates for every Hallmark holiday movie for 2020, which you can view right here. The season kicks off on Oct. 23 and runs all the way through Dec. 20.

That about covers it! Meanwhile, watch the video below for trailers from three of Hallmark Channel's 2020 holiday movies.