How to Watch Marvel's 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' on Disney Plus

The MCU era on Disney+ continues. Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on the streaming service this Friday, just a couple of weeks after the season finale of WandaVision. The series stars Anthony Mackie as Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier in what Mackie calls a redemption story for the two Marvel characters.

"Everyone has something that they want to make up for," Mackie told ET recently. "Everyone has something that they're trying to get back to. Redemption in this series is very important to these characters."

Get all the info you need to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ below.

When does The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere? The release date for episode one is Friday, March 19, dropping the same time as WandaVision had previously.

How to watch: To watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, subscribe to Disney+, which costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

