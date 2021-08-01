How to Watch 'Marvel's What If?' on Disney Plus

Welcome to the multiverse. Disney+'s newest weekly and Marvel Studios' first animated project, Marvel's What If...?, explores all of the MCU's alternate timelines and the familiar yet totally different superheroes within: Characters like Captain Carter, T'Challa, Star-Lord, King Killmonger and Party Thor, to name a few.

Overseeing it all is Jeffrey Wright's The Watcher. "This character is probably the biggest Marvel fan known to man or alien," Wright told ET, "[and] has access to all of these iterations of their stories that no one else does."

Here are all the details of how, when and where to watch What If...?.

When does What If...? premiere? Wednesday, Aug. 11 on Disney+.

How to watch: You'll need to subscribe to Disney+, with plans running $8 per month or $80 per year. In addition to new episodes of What If...? each week, the streamer is home to all of the MCU's original series and (nearly) all of the movies.

Marvel Studios

