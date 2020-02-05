How to Watch 'Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together' Special

The Kids' Choice Awards are back, but they're looking a little different this year! Nickelodeon put together a virtual special hosted by Victoria Justice, dubbed Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, to air on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

The network's annual awards show was one of the first major events postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. After COVID-19 derailed plans for the original ceremony, the broadcast will be in support of those most affected by the coronavirus, with the network donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit organization working to help millions of kids and families affected by childhood hunger and poverty in the United States.

While it may be a virtual show, the event will have all the trappings of a typical awards show, as fans will get to see their favorite celebs, movies, shows, games, music and more awarded, in addition to a star-studded list of appearances. Read on for details on how to watch, who's appearing, performing and more.

When and how to watch: The show airs on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will air on Nickelodeon for cable subscribers, simulcasting across TeenNick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr. If you don't have a cable subscription, live TV streaming services with Nickelodeon in their package include Philo, fuboTV and AT&T TV. Sling TV offers Nick Jr. in their Blue and Orange & Blue plans as well.

In addition, ahead of the show, LeBron James will be honored with the 2020 Generation Change Award, in honor of the NBA all-star's passion to make positive changes in the world by giving back to his community through his charity, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and other programs.

