How to Watch 'Tenet' in Theaters: Everywhere You Can See Christopher Nolan's New Movie

If you're thinking of seeing Tenet in theaters, it's important to follow all state and local guidelines where you live. Additionally, several chains, including Alamo Drafthouse, AMC, Cinemark, Marcus Theaters (known as Movie Tavern in many states) and Regal Cinemas, have released their own protocols which you'll want to refer to before heading to the movies.

Read on below for everywhere you can watch Tenet in theaters -- and several key places you can't, including New York City and Los Angeles -- in the U.S. and internationally beginning next week.

Additionally, if you can't or don't feel safe going to the theaters, here are some movies you can stay home and watch instead.

Where you can see Tenet in theaters:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia: Note for Washington, D.C, residents -- you'll need to head over to Arlington, VA, to see the film.

Florida: Please note that while much of the state awaits local reopening guidelines, you'll want to double check to make sure your specific theater is open here.

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachussetts

Michigan: Theater options are very limited here. Major cities, including Detroit and Lansing, are still closed in accordance with local guidelines. Take a look here to see if there's a theater near you playing Tenet.

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada:

New Hampshire

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon: Another state where options are limited. Portland residents will find the closest theater is in St. Helens. Search for your city/town here.

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington: Very few options here, including no theaters in Seattle.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Please note, that while theaters will be open in the states above, select theaters may remain closed. Please search for your specific location when buying tickets.

Where you can't see Tenet in theaters:

California

New Jersey

New York

New Mexico

North Carolina

Puerto Rico

Where can I watch Tenet internationally?

Tenet premiered in 70 countries around the world on Aug. 26, with options like Toronto, London, Seoul, Berlin, Sydney and Rome. If it's not playing near you, make sure to avoid spoilers!

Hopefully, you can -- safely -- see Tenet soon! In the meantime, watch the video below for more on the epic sci-fi film.