How to Watch the 'Standing Together' Concert Benefiting My Friend's Place

JoJo and more artists are coming together to support youth experiencing homelessness. The "Standing Together" benefit concert for My Friend's Place, an organization that works to aid this underserved community, is set to stream on Sunday, Aug. 9, with the GRAMMY-winning singer among the lineup of performers.

Providing assistance, shelter and education for unhoused young people in Los Angeles since 1988, this year, My Friend's Place's annual Ending Youth Homelessness Gala, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been replaced by the virtual My Friend's Place Summer Festival, kicking off with this concert on Sunday.

"Closer" singer Mario will also perform, in addition to appearances by NBA star Chris Paul and more.

Read on for all the details on how to watch the "Standing Together" concert and support My Friend's Place.

When is the event? The one-hour event streams on Sunday, Aug. 9 beginning at 5 p.m. PT.

How to watch: You can stream the concert at ETLive.com or by downloading the ET Live app, watching ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV, or by watching ET Live on CBS All Access. The free event will also stream on My Friend's Place's YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

My Friend's Place

To learn more about My Friend's Place and how to help, including with its COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, visit myfriendsplace.org.