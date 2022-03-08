'HSMTMTS' Adds Three to Season 3 Cast: See Who They're Playing (Exclusive)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is adding three new cast members for the summer-themed third season!

Ben Stillwell (Murder in the First), Aria Brooks (Better Nate Than Ever) and newcomer Liamani Segura have joined the cast as recurring guest stars for the Disney+ series' upcoming season, ET can exclusively reveal.

Season 3 moves the action from East High to Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for a summer filled with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen and a behind-the-scenes “docuseries” of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

Stillwell will play Channing, a cameraman for the docuseries about Camp Shallow Lake's production of Frozen. Brooks, meanwhile, has been cast as Alex, an eighth grader and a brand new Camp Shallow Lake camper. Segura will portray Emmy, a wide-eyed eighth grader and first-time auditioner at the camp.

From left to right: Aria Brooks, Ben Stillwell and Liamani Segura Courtesy of Disney+

They join previously announcedHigh School Musical alum Corbin Bleu, who plays himself; Zombies star Meg Donnelly; and Hannah Montana's Jason Earles; as well as new series regulars Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell.

Returning for season 3 as series regulars are Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Renee and Frankie Rodriguez. Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan and Olivia Rodrigo will have recurring status throughout the season.

Following the sophomore finale last summer, creator Tim Federle spoke with ET about what's to come for season 3.

"I've always wanted to do summer stuff because I think summer is a time of letting go and not having a curfew, and the rules kind of change," Federle teased at the time. "But I definitely think there will be a summer element if we end up going forward. I think the format stays similar-ish, but I would really love to shake things up with the season 3 musical if we get one. There's really exciting possibilities and opportunities for a whole new sound that I think would surprise people."

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is streaming now on Disney+. For more, watch below.

