'HSMTMTS' Marathon Set at Disney Channel Ahead of Season 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is coming back home.

Ahead of the season 2 launch of Disney+'s meta-musical comedy series, HSMTMTS will be marathoning its entire 10-episode first season on Saturday, May 8 on Disney Channel, the network that introduced the world to the original High School Musical franchise. The one-time-only marathon, which kicks off at 5 p.m. ET/PT, will be ad-free.

Another enticing reason to tune in are the early season 2 surprises that will pop up throughout the five-hour marathon, including sneak peeks at scenes from the new season and a musical duet performed by Olivia Rodrigo's Nini and Joshua Bassett's Ricky.

“For everyone who was there at the birth of High School Musical on Disney Channel 15 years ago, this is like a homecoming! And whether you’ll be experiencing the new series for the very first time, or just want to relive the drama and magic of season one ahead of the season 2 premiere, viewers will get to see it on the platform where it all began…'bet on it!'” said Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer at Disney Branded Television.

Season 1 of HSMTMTS picks up nearly 15 years after the original movie became a global sensation, at the real-life location where it all began: East High. The series follows a group of students as they count down to opening night of their school's first-ever production of High School Musical. Showmances blossom; friendships are tested and new ones are made; rivalries flare; and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only a high school drama club can provide.

In the upcoming 12-episode sophomore season, the East High Wildcats "face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition," according to Disney+'s official synopsis. "Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested and ballads are belted." New original songs by Rodrigo and Bassett will also be featured during the season, which features the drama department putting on a school production of Beauty and the Beast. (Bassett's holiday-themed song, "The Perfect Gift," was previewed in the series' Christmas special in December.)

HSMTMTS stars Rodrigo, Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Kate Reinders and Mark St. Cyr. Derek Hough leads a cast of new faces, including Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns Friday, May 14 on Disney+. For more, watch below.

