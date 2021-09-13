'HSMTMTS' Renewed for Season 3 at Disney Plus

Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has been renewed for a third season, the streaming service announced Monday, and it's saying goodbye to the school year and hello to warm summer nights. With the new season set in the summertime, production will be moving from Salt Lake City, Utah -- where it was based the first two seasons -- to Los Angeles, with filming set to begin later this year.

Season 3, according to Disney+, will see the Wildcats leave the familiar halls of East High for summer sleepaway camp, where their days will be filled with "campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights." In the original High School Musical movie franchise, the second film was similarly set in the summer at a luxury country club.

“We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season 3 and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats,” said creator and executive producer Tim Federle.

The sophomore finale hinted at Ricky, Nini and company signing off for the summer. Federle said as much following the episode in July, revealing why he had desires to move the kids to a locale other than the high school.

"I've always wanted to do summer stuff because I think summer is a time of letting go and not having a curfew, and the rules kind of change," he told ET. "But some of it practically I have to figure out, like if we're shooting again this fall in Salt Lake City, it's really hard to shoot summer in Salt Lake other than summer. So some of it's just going to end up being logistical and financial, but I definitely think there will be a summer element if we end up going forward."

Whether season 3 will follow the same format as the first two seasons with the centerpiece being an in-school musical production, Federle played coy.

"I think the format stays similar-ish, but I would really love to shake things up with the season 3 musical if we get one," he said. "There's really exciting possibilities and opportunities for a whole new sound that I think would surprise people. So I'm holding my breath and keeping my fingers crossed."

