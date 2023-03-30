Hugh Grant Names the Film He Wishes He Could Erase From His Body of Work

Hugh Grant is getting candid about one career move he's not proud of. The 62-year-old British actor was a guest on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, and he played a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with his Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves co-star, Chris Pine.

During the game, Grant was asked to name a movie he wanted erased from his IMDB page. If he did not answer the question, he'd have to eat worm mayonnaise shepherd's pie.

After joking that he "specialized in being bad for decades," Grant finally named the 1988 made-for-TV movie, The Lady and the Highway Man, in which he played the lead, Lord Lucius Vyne.

'The Late Late Show'

"I'm a highway man. I'm meant to be sexy," Grant said as they flashed a photo of the comical poster for the film on the screen. "Low-budget, bad wig, bad hat. I look like Deputy Dawg."

Referencing the cartoon dog character from the '60s, Grant joked, "When I'm tense, my voice goes up two octaves. Deputy Dawg would come leaping out of trees when a carriage would come past and go, 'Stand and deliver!'"

Grant laughed off the role, admitting, "It's poor."

The longtime actor isn't afraid to be honest when it comes to his body of work -- even his beloved film Love Actually from 2003. When speaking with ET over the weekend at the Dungeons & Dragons premiere, Grant opened up about the one scene in Love Actually that he "dreaded" filming.

"Well obviously, [I remember] a lot of dread of having to do that dancing scene. I dreaded that," he told ET of the iconic moment.