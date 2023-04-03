Hugh Jackman Shares Skin Cancer Warning After Undergoing 2 Biopsies

Hugh Jackman is sending an important reminder to fans. On Monday, the 54-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself with a bandage on his nose to display the importance of sunscreen.

"I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever. I've just had two biopsies done," he explained. "I just went to my doctor... and she just saw the little things could be or could not be basal cell, in her opinion. She doesn't know."

Basal cell refers to basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer that occurs most often on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as your head and neck, according to Mayo Clinic.

Jackman assured fans that he'll let them know the outcome of his biopsies when he finds out, and noted that basal cell carcinoma is "the least dangerous" of all skin cancers.

"However," he said, "if I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming for those of us in the northern hemisphere, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan, trust me."

"This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago and it's coming out now," he concluded. "Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there. Alright. Please be safe."

In the caption of his post, Jackman wrote, "I know you've heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I'm going to keep talking about them, if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I'm happy."

Jackman has been treated for basal cell carcinoma before, having at least six removals done previously.