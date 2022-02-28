Hulk Hogan and Jennifer McDaniel Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Hulk Hogan is letting fans know that he is "officially divorced" from Jennifer McDaniel, and dating someone else.

On Monday, the 68-year-old pro wrestler tweeted, "Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend, Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life."

According to TMZ, Hogan filed for divorce in October 2021, and it was finalized that same year.

Hogan, who was born Terry Eugene Bollea, married McDaniel in 2010 in Clearwater, Florida, after reportedly having met her a few years prior.

This was the second marriage for the wrestling star. Hogan and 62-year-old Linda Hogan were officially divorced in 2009 after being married for 26 years and sharing two children, 33-year-old Brooke and 31-year-old Nick.