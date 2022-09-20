Ice-T Weighs in on a Potential Elliot Stabler, Olivia Benson 'Law & Order' Romance (Exclusive)

Ice-T is all for Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) to finally get together. While attending the season premiere event of Law & Order at Capitale in New York City, the 64-year-old actor and rapper, who has played Detective Fin Tutuola alongside Detective Benson almost since the beginning of Law & Order: Special Victim, opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about the constant will-they-won't-they between Benson and Stabler.

"I don't see why not," he tells ET of the friends finally getting together.

Though Stabler was previously married to his wife, Kathy, she died when Meloni returned to the franchise with his new spin-off, Organized Crime.

"I thought it was kind of odd earlier because Chris was married, but then Chris' wife died," Ice-T says of a potential Stabler/Benson romance. "I don't know, maybe they'd rather let that hang on."

Though he's pro-romance, Ice-T adds that he's just along for the ride, and that he trusts the writers.

"It's very interesting how they twist the plots and they make people stay intrigued in what's going on next," he shares. "Nothing but love to the writers of this and how they make it happen."

Eric Liebowitz/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hargitay also opens up to ET about working with Meloni again for the franchise's upcoming crossover event.

"It's always such a joy to work with Chris and for us to be back together, it feels like home," she gushes. "We have so much fun with it. And it's just so easy and effortless."

As for where Ice-T hopes the long-running series will go, he likes to keep it realistic.

"Every year I just hope for the next season. Can we get to the nice 25, nice quarter? I think so," he shares. "I think we still got momentum. I think people are still digging it. I came on this show for four episodes, so this is a ride I never expected to be on."

As for this season, Ice-T and the rest of the Law & Order franchise are preparing for the epic three-hour crossover event between Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime.

"I know it's a lot of excitement, it's a lot of action, it's a lot of everything. They did it like a movie," he teases.

All three Law & Order series debut their new seasons in a three-hour crossover event on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.