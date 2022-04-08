Idris Elba Is Playing Knuckles in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

The Suicide Squad is staying booked and busy after their return trip from Corto Maltese. While Margot Robbie reportedly ventures off into the Wes Anderson-verse, the Bloodsport to her Harley Quinn, Idris Elba, is taking on another franchise: Sonic the Hedgehog.

Elba revealed on his socials that he's lending his English growl to Knuckles in the upcoming Sonic sequel, a role that will be voice only and require no digital fur technology. The actor broke the news by posting a teasey shot of Knuckles' knuckles with the caption, "Knock, knock….."

If the Sonic side characters have become blurred since your SEGA glory days, Knuckles is the echidna (which is sort of like an anteater but is also related to the platypus, which probably doesn't matter to the plot of the movie) who serves as the guardian of the Master Emerald. (That might.)

Knuckles won't be the only CG critter joining the titular hedgehog, as the first movie's ending set up Tails' inclusion in the sequel. Ben Schwartz, meanwhile, will of course be back as Sonic, alongside in-the-flesh co-stars James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell and Jim Carrey as Doctor Eggman.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2022.