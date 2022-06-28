iHeartMedia and Charlamagne Tha God Team Up for First-Ever Black Effect Podcast Festival

Podcasts are coming to you live and in-person! iHeartMedia and Charlamange Tha God announced the Black Effect Podcast Festival which will amplify Black voices in the podcast industry. On Tuesday, the long-time radio host and founder of the Black Effect Podcast Network announced the exciting event will take place Aug. 28 at the Avant Gardner, Brooklyn Mirage.

“The Black Effect Podcast Network was created to amplify Black voices for new and established content creators and storytellers, giving them a space to showcase their creative vision in the ever-growing podcast game,” Charlamagne Tha God said in a statement.

“I’m excited to celebrate the first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival, where talented Black creators and aspiring podcasters will come together for a day to uplift and inspire one another. This festival is for the culture and is one of many events the network will host for the Black community.”

The Black Effect Podcast Festival will be hosted by comedian Lil Duval and Power 105.1 DJ and personality Nyla Symone.

In addition, there will be live podcast tapings of some of the network's biggest names including “The 85 South Show,” “All The Smoke,” “We Talk Back,” “Reasonably Shady,” “Black Tech Green Money,” “WHOREible Decisions” and “The Trap Nerds.”

The event will also feature panels, interactive activities and games, a pop-up marketing highlighting Black businesses and more.

Tickets to the event go on sale July 6 at 10 a.m. EST at blackeffect.com/podfest.